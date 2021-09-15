The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,181.22

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,181.22 ($15.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,168 ($15.26). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($15.26), with a volume of 811,439 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTG. Barclays upgraded shares of The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 55.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,913.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total value of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

