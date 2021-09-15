The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

