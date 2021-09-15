Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 369,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,188. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $20,125,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $5,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

