Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

TBPH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 223,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,188. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

