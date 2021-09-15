Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Cut by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $557.38. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,995. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.01 and its 200 day moving average is $494.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $575.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

