thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 86,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,123. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

