thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 86,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,123. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.17.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
About thyssenkrupp
ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
