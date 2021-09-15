Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Financial Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tilray alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tilray and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 7 5 0 2.42 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $18.08, indicating a potential upside of 50.25%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -104.82% -7.72% -4.57% General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and General Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $513.09 million 10.49 -$367.42 million ($0.46) -26.15 General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.05 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Summary

Tilray beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.