Tlwm Acquires 73 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tlwm raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $204.39. 79,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

