Tlwm Buys 648 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,563. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

