Tlwm Has $15.15 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 148,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,447. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $21.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

