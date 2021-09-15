TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,700 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 1,802.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN comprises 0.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAPE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,871. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99.

