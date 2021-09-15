Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $116.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

