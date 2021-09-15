Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,312 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $53,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,613,000 after acquiring an additional 160,022 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,996,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 97,492 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,633,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,991,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 850,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is -344.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.