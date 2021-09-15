Toronto Dominion Bank Has $84.36 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,465,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,745 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $84,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 58.6% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

