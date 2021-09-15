Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,034 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $65,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $289,000. South State Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $761.86 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $764.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $699.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

