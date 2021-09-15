Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $60,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 36,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

