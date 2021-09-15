Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TOTZF stock remained flat at $$3.46 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

