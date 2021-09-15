Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$40.28 and last traded at C$40.16, with a volume of 269710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

TOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$44.50 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at C$289,667,454.49. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,973.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

