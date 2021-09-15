Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Shares of 1,000 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $221.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average is $206.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

