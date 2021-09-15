Tower Bridge Advisors Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

