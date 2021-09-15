Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

TSUKY opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

