Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 37,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of 958% compared to the average volume of 3,517 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday.

ISEE stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.66.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

