Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 67.9% in August

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Trans Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

