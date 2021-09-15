TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down to $31.74

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.74, but opened at $30.76. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 104 shares.

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.83 million, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,043. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

