Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Shares Down 0.3%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Traton presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

