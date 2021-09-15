Travala.com (AVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.08 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $194.46 million and $13.08 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $3.78 or 0.00007871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00176961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.22 or 0.07309559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.68 or 1.00122911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.99 or 0.00885239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,460,587 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

