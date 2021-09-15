Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

