Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Hits Market Cap of $12.49 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for about $7.81 or 0.00016431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $12.49 million and $3.80 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars.

