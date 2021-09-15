Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCNGF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

