TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.28% of TriNet Group worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,769 shares of company stock worth $13,292,648. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.