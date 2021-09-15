Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCOM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

TCOM opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $5,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496,573 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

