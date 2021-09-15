TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $447,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,491,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 244,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 222,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after buying an additional 86,197 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $180.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,720 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.56 and a 200-day moving average of $170.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

