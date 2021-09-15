TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $702,000 Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 45.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15,710.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,920. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74.

