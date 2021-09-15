TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.12. 35,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average is $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

