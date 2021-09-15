TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.66. 765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,707. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,659 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

