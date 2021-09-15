TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $759,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

IXG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

