Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce sales of $178.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.50 million. Trupanion reported sales of $130.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $690.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $885.40 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

TRUP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $346,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

