Trust Wallet Token Price Hits $1.33 on Top Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $460.96 million and $55.02 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002759 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00128144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00177339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.03 or 0.07256835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,957.51 or 0.99575539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00878165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

