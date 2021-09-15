Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.