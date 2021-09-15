UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

