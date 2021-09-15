Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $373.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.49. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

