Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $91,091,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

UNP stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

