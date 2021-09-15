United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Update

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 2,816.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 175.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. United Malt Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $3.42.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

