Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 471.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 135,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

