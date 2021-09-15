Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $57,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

