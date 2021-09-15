UnMarshal Reaches Market Cap of $7.41 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $722,260.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00076617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00126672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00178887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.67 or 0.07212977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,298.95 or 1.00175930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.00868692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

