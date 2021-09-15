Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. Upwork has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,771 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $50,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

