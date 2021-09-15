Uranium Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 16,063 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 318% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,842 call options.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,220 shares of company stock worth $306,072. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,489 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of UEC opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $755.72 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

