US Bancorp DE Has $384,000 Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 281,408 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

