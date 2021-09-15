US Bancorp DE Has $481,000 Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.